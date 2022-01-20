Chicago State Cougars prevail 67-56 over Lamar University

The Chicago State Men’s basketball team earned their first conference road win in four seasons with a 67-56 victory over Lamar University in January.

The Cougars used a 33-15 run in the second half to complete the victory.

The team held the Cardinals scoreless for nearly nine minutes of play in the second half. The Cougars finished the game with four players in double figures with Brandon Betson leading the way with 18, Favour Chukwukelu with 14, and Coreyoun Rushin and Dominique Alexander each adding 11. Noah Bigirumwami led the team with 11 rebounds, and Rushin completed a double-double with 10 boards. Both teams traded baskets early in the game with 11 lead changes in the first nine minutes before the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run.