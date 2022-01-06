Bulls close out the year with back to back game winning buzzer-beaters

After making a game-winning buzzer-beater versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday, December 31, New Year’s Eve, Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would do it again on Saturday, January 1, New Year’s Day, in a 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards on the road.

According to NBAStats, DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in back-to-back games since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98, @EliasSports).

“I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real right now,” DeRozan said via NBA.com.

It wasn’t a dream for DeRozan, as the Bulls guard closed out December with games of 34 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, on 63 percent from the field; 29 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, on 54 percent from the field; 38 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, on 46 percent from the field; 26 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, on 61 percent from the field; 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, on 45 percent from the field.