Bulls close out the year with back to back game winning buzzer-beaters

After making a game-winning buzzer-beater versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday, December 31, New Year’s Eve, Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would do it again on Saturday, January 1, New Year’s Day, in a 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards on the road.
According to NBAStats, DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in back-to-back games since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98, @EliasSports).
“I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real right now,” DeRozan said via NBA.com.
It wasn’t a dream for DeRozan, as the Bulls guard closed out December with games of 34 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, on 63 percent from the field; 29 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, on 54 percent from the field; 38 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, on 46 percent from the field; 26 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, on 61 percent from the field; 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, on 45 percent from the field.
His latest stats are 35 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, on 70 percent from the field; 20 points and 8 assists; and a team-high 28 points, 3 rebounds, and six assists in a December 31 win versus the Pacers.
“As long as I got time, I got a chance,” said DeRozan via Chicago Bulls Twitter, about his game-winning buzzer-beater versus the Pacers.
Final Score: Chicago 108, Indiana 106.
In addition to the Pacers game, the Bulls needed a balanced scoring effort from their top three starters versus Washington on New Year’s Day.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine led all scorers with 35 points and 5 rebounds; DeRozan added 28 points and a game-winner and center Nikola Vucevic finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bulls outscored Washington 34-24 in the third quarter and 34-31 in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Final Score: Chicago 120, Washington 119.
With back-to-back wins on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Bulls are now first in the Eastern Conference with a 24- 10 record.
The team is now a season-high 14 games over .500.