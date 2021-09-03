Bulls trade Lauri Markkanen in three-team deal

The Chicago Bulls traded Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal on Friday, August 27, that sent Larry Nance, Jr., to the Portland Trail Blazers and Derrick Jones, Jr., and two future NBA draft picks to the Bulls.

According to his bio, the Bulls traded Markkanen to the Cavaliers after he played four professional seasons with the team. Markkanen was part of the 2017 NBA draft. He was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick before being included in a trade to the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler.

Markkanen is also known as the son of Finnish basketball player Pekka and Riikka Markkanen, and the younger brother of footballer Eero Markkanen.