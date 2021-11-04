Bulls improve to 5-1 with 107-99 victory over Utah Jazz at UC

After falling to the New York Knicks in their first loss of the season on Thursday, October 28, the Chicago Bulls bounced back with a 107-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, October 30, at the United Center.
Entering Saturday’s game, the Jazz were the only team left undefeated in the league. The team held a 4-0 record prior to the loss.
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points on 13 of 22 shooting.
“We go out there and play extremely hard for one another,” said DeRozan via ESPN. “Definitely be hard on ourselves when things don’t go our way, especially defensively. No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to go out there and try to execute to the best of our abilities.”
DeRozan used several clutch mid-range jumpers throughout the game to help the Bulls maintain their lead over the Jazz.
The Bulls led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, thanks to Zach LaVine scoring eight points to close out the game. LaVine finished second in team scoring with 26 points.
According to Chicago Bulls PR, guard LaVine and forward DeRozan each have scored 20 or more points in at least five games this season. LaVine and DeRozan are the only teammates to meet those criteria. No other team in the league has more than one such scorer.
Final Score: Bulls 107, Jazz 99
The Bulls defense forced the Utah Jazz into 20 turnovers in Saturday’s win. Chicago’s next game was against the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 1, on the road. They improved their record to 6-1 by defeating Boston.
Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:
The Chicago Bulls Team
Guard Donovan Mitchell, Jazz, finished with 30 points.