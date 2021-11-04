Bulls improve to 5-1 with 107-99 victory over Utah Jazz at UC

After falling to the New York Knicks in their first loss of the season on Thursday, October 28, the Chicago Bulls bounced back with a 107-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, October 30, at the United Center.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Jazz were the only team left undefeated in the league. The team held a 4-0 record prior to the loss.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points on 13 of 22 shooting.

“We go out there and play extremely hard for one another,” said DeRozan via ESPN. “Definitely be hard on ourselves when things don’t go our way, especially defensively. No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to go out there and try to execute to the best of our abilities.”

DeRozan used several clutch mid-range jumpers throughout the game to help the Bulls maintain their lead over the Jazz.