Bulls improve to 4-0 in the regular season

The Chicago Bulls improved to 3- 0 on the regular season with a 97-82 victory over their division rivals Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday, October 23.
The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.
“We’re just going out there playing for each other,” said DeRozan via ESPN. “We knew offense is going to take a little time, but I’d rather it be this way now. We can continue to build defensively while the offense comes around.”
For the first time since the 2016-2017 season, the Bulls remain undefeated after three straight games. And to help maintain their winning streak, DeRozan had to help the Bulls overcome a nine-point lead early in the first quarter.
At one point during the quarter, the Bulls were down 9-0 to the Pistons.
“We didn’t shoot it great, but I thought defensively we hung in there,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan via ESPN. “When you have a night like we did shooting the basketball, you want to be able to give yourself an opportunity to win. Without question, the defense did that.”
Coach Donovan and the Bulls needed a strong performance from the starters to help close out the game. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds, guard Zach LaVine added 14 points, and Lonzo Ball finished with 13 points and a block.
Following Saturday’s win against the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls continued their winning ways on the road with a 111-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors to help improve their record to 4-0 on the season.
The Bulls were led by forward DeMar DeRozan, who scored 26 points in Monday’s win.
DeRozan made several huge buckets down the stretch to close out Monday’s game.
In addition to DeRozan’s scoring contributions, guard Zach LaVine finished second in scoring with 22 points.
The Bulls will play their next game on Thursday, October 28, against the New York Knicks. Game time 7 pm at the UC.