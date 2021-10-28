Bulls improve to 4-0 in the regular season

The Chicago Bulls improved to 3- 0 on the regular season with a 97-82 victory over their division rivals Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday, October 23.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

“We’re just going out there playing for each other,” said DeRozan via ESPN. “We knew offense is going to take a little time, but I’d rather it be this way now. We can continue to build defensively while the offense comes around.”

For the first time since the 2016-2017 season, the Bulls remain undefeated after three straight games. And to help maintain their winning streak, DeRozan had to help the Bulls overcome a nine-point lead early in the first quarter.