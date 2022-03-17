Bulls defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 at UC

Despite losing Zach LaVine to a recent knee injury, the Chicago Bulls improved to 41-26 on the season with a 101-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 12, at the United Center.

With LaVine out of the lineup, the Bulls were led by their top-three scorers in guard DeMar DeRozan with 25 points, center Nikola Vucevic with 20 points, and rookie Ayo Dosunmu with 17 points.

Dosunmu had the toughest defensive assignment of the night after he had to chase Cavaliers guard Darius Garland through several physical screens. Garland finished with a team-high 25 points.

“Every time I play against another guard or a good guard in the NBA, I try to pick things up,” said Dosunmu about his most recent assignment against the Cavaliers All-Star, Garland. “I’m trying to get better and better each game.”

In his first season as a professional, Dosunmu said his goal is to just go out there and “compete.” Thanks to his valiant effort on defense, the Bulls outscored the Cavaliers 53-42 at halftime.

The Bulls closed out both the third and the fourth quarters with 24 points.