Thursday, March 31, 2022
Bulls defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 98-94 on the road

By Joseph Phillips
Chicago Bulls Guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls improved to 43-31 on the season with a 98-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 26, on the road.

Saturday’s game was a huge win for the Bulls, as guard Zach LaVine led his team in scoring with 25 points. After the game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan honored his team for playing great defense throughout the game.

“I think in the NBA anytime a team goes one for 18, certainly it was not our defense,” said Donovan via Chicago Bulls.com. “I thought we worked like crazy on our defense; we really worked hard.”

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic also honored his team’s play and defensive effort. He finished one rebound away from a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win.

In addition to Vucevic’s near double-double, the Bulls defense held the Cavaliers to one three-pointer in the first half and six three-pointers in the second half.

The team finished with 23 assists, 48 points in the paint, and made 21 of their 25 free throw attempts. With the win, the Bulls remain 5th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Score: Chicago 98, Cleveland 94.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

Zach LaVine, Bulls, scored a team-high 25 points versus the Cavaliers.

Joseph Phillips

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].

 

Joseph Phillips
