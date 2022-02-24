Bears name Jim Arthur as head strength and conditioning coach

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears hired Jim Arthur as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach for the 2022- 23 NFL season.

Arthur currently has 20 years of NFL experience, including 11 in Chicago where he worked on the Bears’ strength and conditioning staff from 2005-15.

According to the Chicago Bears, Arthur recently completed his sixth season with the Miami Dolphins, in 2021, after he was hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2016.

Prior to Miami, Arthur worked 11 seasons with the Bears, including seven as the team’s strength and conditioning coach (2008-14). During his tenure, the Bears were 2006 NFC Champions and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2010.