Bears name Jim Arthur as head strength and conditioning coach

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears hired Jim Arthur as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach for the 2022- 23 NFL season.
Arthur currently has 20 years of NFL experience, including 11 in Chicago where he worked on the Bears’ strength and conditioning staff from 2005-15.
According to the Chicago Bears, Arthur recently completed his sixth season with the Miami Dolphins, in 2021, after he was hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2016.
Prior to Miami, Arthur worked 11 seasons with the Bears, including seven as the team’s strength and conditioning coach (2008-14). During his tenure, the Bears were 2006 NFC Champions and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2010.
Prior to Chicago, Arthur spent three years (2002-04) as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Buffalo Bills, where he first worked with his mentor, Rusty Jones. He also interned at Louisiana Tech during the summer of 2001 and at Boston College while finishing his master’s degree in 2002.
Arthur began his coaching career at his alma mater, Springfield College, working as a student assistant until his graduation in 2000. He also was a graduate assistant for two seasons, where he earned his master’s degree in applied exercise science in 2002.
A native of Cheshire, Connecticut, Arthur and his wife Kendra have a son, Rhett.
Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].