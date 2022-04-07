Bears make additions to the defense

In addition to his experience on defense, Cruikshank brings special teams value to Chicago as well, picking up five total tackles this past season. Limited by an injury in 2020, Cruikshank’s 18 special teams tackles from 2018-19 ranked second on the team across that span. Cruikshank originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (152nd overall) after the Titans traded up to make the selection.

A graduate from the University of Arizona in 2017, Cruikshank enjoyed a two-year stay in Tucson, starting all 25 games at safety and cornerback. He recorded 135 tackles, five interceptions (68 return yards), 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 17 passes defended, and one forced fumble. Prior to arriving in Arizona, Cruikshank played two seasons at Citrus College where he appeared in 21 games and was named first-team all-state as a sophomore.