Bears make additions to the defense

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears signed free-agent safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year contract.
According to the Chicago Bears, Cruikshank (CROOK-shank) has played in 44 career games with four starts, all coming with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21). He has recorded 31 tackles (20 solo), two passes defended, and one interception in his NFL career. He also brings postseason experience to the Bears roster, appearing in four games across two postseason runs.
This past season in 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games and made all four of his career starts while logging 27 tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
In addition to his experience on defense, Cruikshank brings special teams value to Chicago as well, picking up five total tackles this past season. Limited by an injury in 2020, Cruikshank’s 18 special teams tackles from 2018-19 ranked second on the team across that span.
Cruikshank originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (152nd overall) after the Titans traded up to make the selection.
A graduate from the University of Arizona in 2017, Cruikshank enjoyed a two-year stay in Tucson, starting all 25 games at safety and cornerback. He recorded 135 tackles, five interceptions (68 return yards), 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 17 passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Prior to arriving in Arizona, Cruikshank played two seasons at Citrus College where he appeared in 21 games and was named first-team all-state as a sophomore.
Cruikshank is a native of Chino Hills, Calif., and attended Ayala High School. According to his bio, Cruikshank was placed on an injured reserve after missing a week of practice with a knee injury on November 13, 2021. He was activated on December 11.
Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].