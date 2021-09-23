Bears in first place NFC North with 20-17 win over Cincinnati Bengals

The Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday, September 19, at Soldier Field. Sunday marked the first time fans could attend a Bears home game since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were happy to see quarter-back Justin Fields enter the game in the third quarter after QB Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury during the game. Fields closed out the game for the Bears late in the fourth quarter after running for a huge first down on 3rd and 9 with 2:55 remaining in the game.

“At the end? It was just all man. Nobody was really open and I saw a big kind of wide hole open, and I know of course first down wins the game,” said Fields, after rushing for the first down that helped ice the game. “I know the left end grabbed me a little bit but I just broke the tackle and tried to stabilize and got down, and of course it was a big play in the game for sure.”

Although QB Justin Fields finished the game going 6 of 13 in passing attempts for 60 yards and 1 interception, he managed to rush for 31 yards on 10 attempts. Fields did his best as a rookie to replace Dalton after Dalton led the Bears to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.