Bears in first place NFC North with 20-17 win over Cincinnati Bengals

The Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday, September 19, at Soldier Field. Sunday marked the first time fans could attend a Bears home game since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans were happy to see quarter-back Justin Fields enter the game in the third quarter after QB Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury during the game. Fields closed out the game for the Bears late in the fourth quarter after running for a huge first down on 3rd and 9 with 2:55 remaining in the game.
“At the end? It was just all man. Nobody was really open and I saw a big kind of wide hole open, and I know of course first down wins the game,” said Fields, after rushing for the first down that helped ice the game. “I know the left end grabbed me a little bit but I just broke the tackle and tried to stabilize and got down, and of course it was a big play in the game for sure.”
Although QB Justin Fields finished the game going 6 of 13 in passing attempts for 60 yards and 1 interception, he managed to rush for 31 yards on 10 attempts. Fields did his best as a rookie to replace Dalton after Dalton led the Bears to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about Dalton’s injury, if Fields is called upon next Sunday, he is ready if needed.
“He’s farther along than we thought he’d be at this point,” said Nagy. “We feel good with him.”
.Final Score: Bears 20, Bengals 17
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears dominated the Bengals offense over three-quarters of play. The defense at one point during the second half of the game intercepted Bengals QB Joe Burrows three consecutive times. This included a 53- yard TD interception return by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith with 10:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Smith finished Sunday’s game with 8 tackles, a pick 6, and a sack.
The Bears defense forced four turnovers and added four sacks.
Defensive end Robert Quinn finished with 3 tackles and one sack. DE Khalil Mack also added one sack.
In addition to the Bears defense, wide receiver Darnell Mooney finished with 6 receptions and 66 yards receiving.
Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:
