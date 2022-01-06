Bears defeat New York Giants 29-3 at Soldier Field: Quinn gets sack record!

The Chicago Bears won their sixth game of the season with a 29- 3 blowout victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, January 2, at Soldier Field.

The Bears made history on Sunday after defensive end Robert Quinn broke Bears legend Richard Dent’s 17.5 sacks team record with his 18th sack of the season.

According to the Bears press conference, the team called a time out to honor Quinn for breaking the record.

“Yeah, I was trying to figure out what was going on, why did we stop,” said Quinn during the post-game press conference. “Definitely for them to do that, you know, I don’t know, I guess it shows a little respect. Again, it’s an honor for them to even do that.”