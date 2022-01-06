Bears defeat New York Giants 29-3 at Soldier Field: Quinn gets sack record!

The Chicago Bears won their sixth game of the season with a 29- 3 blowout victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, January 2, at Soldier Field.
The Bears made history on Sunday after defensive end Robert Quinn broke Bears legend Richard Dent’s 17.5 sacks team record with his 18th sack of the season.
According to the Bears press conference, the team called a time out to honor Quinn for breaking the record.
“Yeah, I was trying to figure out what was going on, why did we stop,” said Quinn during the post-game press conference. “Definitely for them to do that, you know, I don’t know, I guess it shows a little respect. Again, it’s an honor for them to even do that.”
Quinn said he was at a loss for words after breaking Dent’s record on Sunday. He explained he was just doing his job versus the Giants’ offense and enjoyed having fun playing with his brothers (teammates). Quinn and the Bears defense held the Giants to a season-low 3 points in the victory.
“Personally, for Robert, to be able to get the sack record was neat,” said coach Matt Nagy about Quinn breaking the record in the win versus the Giants on Sunday.
“He hasn’t and doesn’t talk about it very often. That’s who he is.”
Nagy said it was cool to see Quinn break the record and get his 100.5 career sack, “in his career, that’s a lot of sacks, and not to overshadow Trevis Gipson who I think having two sacks and starting the game the way he did, sometimes that can happen but that defense just really bought out,” Nagy said.
Nagy also added he appreciated the defense for playing hard. Including the play of first-year rookie Trevis Gipson. Gipson finished the game with two stripped sack fumbles.
The media asked coach Nagy about Gipson’s growth this season?
“Yeah, he’s been phenomenal,” said Nagy. “The thing with Trevis is Trevis came in as a rookie, and the person, the high character, the want, the position he played in college, coming in here trying to find a niche, he is another guy that practices super hard. Now he’s being rewarded by getting production.”
Final Score: Bears 29, Giants 3.
With the victory, the Bears are now 2-1 in their last three games. The team currently has a two-game winning streak.