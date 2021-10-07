Bears beat Detroit Lions 24-14 at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears bounced back from a tough loss last weekend and defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday, October 3, at Soldier Field.

Sunday’s game versus the Lions was rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first win of his NFL career. Fields finished Sunday’s game passing for 209 yards on 11 of 17 passing attempts. Fields was also impressed with the play calling of assistant coach Bill Lazor, who head coach Matt Nagy handed over the play-calling duties to, after last week’s loss to the Browns.

“Yeah, he does good. Bill, he’s up in the box, so his voice is all calm. That’s the one thing I like. Coach, it’s harder for him to be calm when he has to focus on the defense, focus on special teams. His voice is calm. He’s up there in the box seeing the field well, and he did a great job calling plays today.”