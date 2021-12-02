Bears beat Detroit Lions 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day

The Chicago Bears snapped their five-game losing streak with a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day.

In replacement of injured QB Justin Fields, Bears QB Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards, 1 touchdown on 24 of 39 passing attempts. The Bears also needed 18 plays and 69 yards to close out the game, which ended on a 28- yard, game-winning field goal by kicker Cairo Santos.

According to the Chicago Bears, Dalton’s 317 passing yards marks a season-high by a Bears quarterback and the most since Nick Foles passed for 335 yards at Tennessee on November 8, of last season.

The last time Dalton passed for 300 plus yards was against the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of the Dallas Cowboys when he threw for 377 yards on December 27, 2020.