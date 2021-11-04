670 The Score Radio to continue as flagship home of Chicago Bulls

In October, the Chicago Bulls and Audacy (670 The Score radio) announced their multi-year radio broadcast contract extension.

According to the Chicago Bulls and Audacy, the agreement will allow 670 The Score (WSCR-AM radio) to continue as the flagship radio station of the Bulls.

The station will air all regular season and postseason games. Listeners will also be able to hear games via the station’s digital stream on the Audacy app and the station’s website.

“For years, 670 The Score has been the home for Bulls basketball, and we’re delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with the Reinsdorf family and the Bulls organization,” said Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago, Rachel Williamson. “As the voice of Chicago sports fans, we look forward to many more years of giving our listeners premier year-round coverage of the team, both on and off the court.”

“In what is already an exciting time for Bulls fans, we are happy to announce the extension of our partnership with The Score,” Chicago Bulls President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Reinsdorf said. “Over the years, we have had a great relationship and we look forward to building on that for our organization and fan base.”