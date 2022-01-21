Soldier Field Hosts A Suite Night…for your Sweetest

For the second year in a row, Soldier Field hosts A Suite Night to celebrate Valentines Day on Friday, February, 11th, 2022. Guests will enjoy a “suite” night out in your own private suite at the stadium with their significant other or with a group of friends. Each reservation will include a suite, an opportunity to take pictures on the field, a choice of food & beverage packages and a movie screening of Crazy, Stupid, Love on the stadium video boards.

This is a chance to experience Soldier Field like never before, yet suites are limited and booking up. No need to go from dinner to a show, when you can relax in the comfort of a warm suite for your night’s activities from 7pm to 11pm. The stadium chef will be preparing a variety of cuisine including a cheese & charcuterie board, honey sriracha meatballs, braised short ribs, porcini agnolotti pasta, and double chocolate cupcake treats beginning at $150 per person.

Guests can also purchase a personalized message on the stadium video boards prior to the movie for $30. It wouldn’t be the first time someone was proposed to at Soldier Field, but it would be one to remember on the stadium field.

This is a 21+ only event and proof of COVID-19 vaccination (with valid photo ID) is required. Guests who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.

Reserving your suite may be done at www.SoldierField.net or emailing [email protected].