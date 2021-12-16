Slivers of Peace, Sprinkles of Love

By Nora Neal-Daggett

When a loved one dies, they leave sprinkles of love that we can wrap in tiny, beautiful, memories and open from time to time.

And Jesus said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness. Therefore, I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ dwells in me.” 2 Corinthians 12:9

As I read this scripture, my mind sped to the vision I had after Wayne succumbed to his heart arrhythmia in the restaurant.

In the Emergency Room, the physician said, “He’s having seizures; it doesn’t look good!” In the Intensive Care Unit, I watched him. The seizures were mild, I closed my eyes to pray and saw a vision… Jesus and Wayne were walking around a lake. Wayne was pouring out his life’s story; he shuddered as he spoke…hence the seizures.

I opened my eyes.

I believed he would recover.

I was in denial that sustained me

until I was ready to accept his death!

It was God’s sufficiency/grace that provided a two-fold sliver of peace.

Initially, it was the peace in seeing Jesus ministering to Wayne (a lakeside stroll.) Then…reality! The vision really meant that Wayne was with Jesus—at peace!

Rewind to our first Valentine’s Day. We met at a lovely Italian restaurant. Wayne stepped away from the table and returned with the maître d, who was carrying a long white box containing the most beautiful reddish-orange roses!

Over the years… the roses always showed up…unexpectedly… just as they did the day of our wedding reception. We had arranged for our reception to be at our favorite restaurant and decided to give our blended family of adult children a token. I gave our sons a two-dollar bill and Wayne presented our daughters with long-stemmed roses. He said, “I recognize your love for my wife, and I pledge my love to her for the rest of my life!”