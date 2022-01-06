High School Recap: Simeon Wolverines improve to 8-1 on the season

With a 6-1 record in December, the Simeon Wolverines earned wins over Curie, Plainfield North, North Community (MN), Milwaukee Academy of Science (WI), Phillips, and Mater Dei, (CA). The team lost to Dream City Christian School of Glendale, Arizona.

On Thursday, December 30, the Wolverines defeated the Curie Condors 71-58, in a neutral tournament game in Chicago. The win against the Condors was the team’s eighth of the season, and the Wolverines would close out December with a 6-1 record. Following the game, the Wolverines have crowned the 2021 Pontiac Holiday Basketball Tournament Champions.

Prior to the win versus the Condors, the Wolverines earned a 65- 28 blowout victory over Plainfield North. The team won its non-conference match-up against Plainfield North on Tuesday, December 28.

On Friday, December 17, the Wolverines edged North Community (MN) High School 48-47 in a neutral non-conference game. The team that Simeon defeated was from Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Saturday, December 11, the Wolverines prevailed 69-56 over the Milwaukee Academy of Science (Milwaukee, WI). The Wolverines earned a clutch victory on the road.