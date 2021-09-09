September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

In recent events concerning the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, the discussion of suicide prevention was raised, as many veterans felt the emotional impact on which many sacrificed so much for. Nearly every veteran has known someone who has lost their life to the war in Afghanistan or Iraq, or to mental health.

This discussion wasn’t as great when our military pulled out of Iraq, but at that time the mental health discussion was still taboo with many current military and veterans.

The Department of Veteran Affairs officials report that there has been a sharp uptick in calls to the Veterans Crisis Line as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

In response to this social media storm, the marketing of the Veterans Crisis Line and other resources has increased tenfold. “Texts to the hotline jumped 98 percent between August 14 and August 29, while chat messages and calls rose by 40 percent and 7 percent when compared with the same time frame last year, according to the VA.”

The Costs of War Project released a study last June that found we lost four times as many veterans to suicide than those who died in the Global War on Terror. But that doesn’t mean suicidal thoughts are restricted only to those deployed to combat zones.