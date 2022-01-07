Sen. Hunter mourns the loss of Deidre Silas

State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) released the following statement after the death of DCFS specialist Diedre Silas:

“I am absolutely devastated by the loss of Diedre, an incredible person dedicated to protecting our children. She was a remarkable person and worker and she will surely be missed. Though her death was tragic, I will always remember her for the bright soul that she was. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, and I pray they receive justice for her untimely passing.

“Sadly, this isn’t the first DCFS child protection worker who was attacked and murdered on the job. That’s why I will be introducing legislation that will protect employees from these kind of dangers.”