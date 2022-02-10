Secretary of State Offices to Close for Lincoln’s Birthday

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Feb. 11, in observance of President Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business on Saturday, Feb. 12.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business on Monday, Feb. 14.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.