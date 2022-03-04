Saturday Night Laughs at Laugh Factory Chicago

Chicago’s Best Standup Comedy is back and will be better than ever. We know you have been itching to come back out and enjoy standup comedy. So we’ve compiled the absolute best standup lineup that you will ever see. Some of today’s biggest names and local comedians will deliver something for every taste and style of standup comedy. Age restriction: 18 years and over 2 drink minimum per person (can be non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage) These are standby tickets. If the show is at max capacity standing room allow.

All patrons must show proof of vaccination prior to entry. No exceptions. No cash payments accepted.

HOW ARE WE KEEPING EVERYONE SAFE!

– We are going completely paperless for payment, tickets, receipt, etc. Please bring credit/debit card for purchasing. NO CASH PAYMENTS ACCEPTED.

– We’ve adjusted our showtimes to safely allow patrons to enter and leave the venue

– Cleaning protocols & staff hygiene protocol will be elevated to adhere to city guidelines

– Staff will be wearing face masks and we will have disposable face masks for guests upon request

– Hand Sanitizers will be available literally everywhere

– We will also be using disposable drinkware

If you are feeling ill, we kindly ask that you keep everyone safe and refrain from entering the venue to avoid the spread of illness

Do you have a box office we can purchase tickets in advance from?

Unfortunately we do not have a day time box office. Due to limited tickets and demand, pre-sale tickets will be required for purchase in advance.

What time should we arrive at the club if we have reservations?

We recommend arriving between 1 hour to 30 minutes prior to the show. This is to ensure safe seating and social distancing while entering theatre.

Please have your email confirmation pulled up on your phone.

If we have reservations, do we still need to wait in line?

We are working to ensure there is no significant waiting in line and patrons are sat in a timely

What is the age limit to get in to the club?

Our club is 18 and over unless otherwise specified. You must be 21 and over is to purchase alcohol.

What’s the parking situation?

Street parking is available throughout the area. However, public transit, ridesharing apps, and taxi services are highly encouraged.

What is your dress code?

Have your face mask or request at the door.

If my friends all bought tickets separately, can we still be seated together?

As long as your party arrives together, you will be seated together if enough seats are available together.