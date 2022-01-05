fbpx
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeBody & HealthSalaam Community Wellness Center is Now Accepting Patients
Body & HealthChicago

Salaam Community Wellness Center is Now Accepting Patients

By Crusader Staff
0
7

We will be opening for patient care on Monday January 10, 2022

Schedule Your Appointment Today!

Salaam Community Wellness Center is accepting patients to our unique, innovative, holistic healthcare program. You can make an appointment by taking this these steps:

  1. Click below and you will be directed to our website: “salaamcwc.org
  2. Click on “Appointments”. You will be directed to the:

“Pre-Registration/Inquiry Form”. 

We will contact you the next business day.

You can also call us at 773-207-3540 and leave a message that you would like to make an appointment. We will return your call the next business day. 

If you are experiencing a MEDICAL EMERGENCY DO NOT FOLLOW THESE STEPS. Call “911” or go to the nearest emergency room. 

FEES

We will NOT be accepting insurance plans at this time. Currently all services will be fee-for-service.

Initial Primary Care Exam – $50.00 (does not include labs or x-rays)

Three-Services Plan – $100.00

Plan includes Initial Primary Care Exam and 2 additional visits which can be a follow-up primary care visit or other individual or group therapies. 

No cash payments will be accepted. 

We accept VISA, MC, American Express,

Discover and Zelle.

 

 

 

 

Previous articleCollaboraction To Mark One Year Anniversary Of Capitol Riot With Live, Virtual Screening Of ‘Oh Colonizers!,’ January 6, At 7 p.m. CT
Next articlePfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

Cook County Warming Centers Open During Extreme Cold

Crusader Staff - 0
Cook County is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will cause sub-zero temperatures. Additionally, an...

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Salaam Community Wellness Center is Now Accepting Patients

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com