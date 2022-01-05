Salaam Community Wellness Center is Now Accepting Patients

We will be opening for patient care on Monday January 10, 2022

Schedule Your Appointment Today!

Salaam Community Wellness Center is accepting patients to our unique, innovative, holistic healthcare program. You can make an appointment by taking this these steps:

Click below and you will be directed to our website: “salaamcwc.org“ Click on “Appointments”. You will be directed to the:

“Pre-Registration/Inquiry Form”.

We will contact you the next business day.

You can also call us at 773-207-3540 and leave a message that you would like to make an appointment. We will return your call the next business day.

If you are experiencing a MEDICAL EMERGENCY DO NOT FOLLOW THESE STEPS. Call “911” or go to the nearest emergency room.

FEES

We will NOT be accepting insurance plans at this time. Currently all services will be fee-for-service.

Initial Primary Care Exam – $50.00 (does not include labs or x-rays)

Three-Services Plan – $100.00

Plan includes Initial Primary Care Exam and 2 additional visits which can be a follow-up primary care visit or other individual or group therapies.

No cash payments will be accepted.

We accept VISA, MC, American Express,

Discover and Zelle.