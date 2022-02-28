Russia And Ukraine Begin Negotiations

The talks began just after 1 p.m. Ukraine time, CNN reported. Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials, but not President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are attending the talks held at a confidential location in Belarus.

Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate cease-fire, but the president expressed little hope that the talks would bring an end to the fighting.

“President [Alexander] Lukashenko sincerely hopes that, during today’s talks, it will be possible to find solutions to all the questions of this crisis. All Belarusians are praying for this,” Makei said.

Belarus is one of Russia’s few close foreign partners, and on Sunday the country changed its constitution to renounce its non-nuclear status ― hinting that it could host Russian nuclear weapons. The U.S. and its allies have hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions in an effort to pressure the country into halting the invasion, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded by changing his country’s nuclear posture, triggering longstanding fears in the West.

At least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died since Putin launched a broad offensive against Ukrainian borders and cities on Thursday, according to the government in Kyiv, and at least 500,000 refugees have fled the country.