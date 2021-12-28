Rep. Bobby Rush tests positive in breakthrough case

Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after having recently received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 75-year-old congressman said he will be going into quarantine and encouraged others to get boosted as soon as possible, citing the continued spread of the omicron variant.

Numerous other congressional lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks, including Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Rush’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes as Illinois reports new case rates that have not been seen since much earlier in the pandemic.

In Chicago, which is part of Rush’s congressional district, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) recently introduced new pandemic mitigation measures, requiring residents to provide proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses like restaurants and gyms.

“Today, after being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and recently received my booster shot. I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms. I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the CDC and the Chicago Department of Public Health. As COVID-19 cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible.”