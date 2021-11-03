Roseland Community Hospital celebrates the upcoming holiday season by giving back to the greater community through seasonal events

As the holiday season fast approaches, Roseland Community Hospital is launching special events throughout the coming months to give back to Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods and surrounding communities

This holiday season, Roseland Community Hospital is inviting all companies looking to give back and get involved to participate in the hospital’s wish list, which includes Educational Seminars, Team Morale efforts, Fundraising, and Beautifying the hospital, as well as donate to their upcoming holiday events, which included their recent annual Coat Drive, a Trunk or Treat event, which was held last weekend, and a Turkey Drive and Toy Drive initiative. The Hospital, which is located in the Greater Roseland Area at 45 W. 111th St., strives to satisfy the residents of Chicago’s far South Side neighborhoods by offering quality resources to each individual, a mission it has maintained since its inception in 1924. With the holiday season just around the corner, the Roseland team is excited to get the community together with these various events and celebrate the neighborhood and its residents.

“The holiday season is really our favorite season here at the hospital and in this neighborhood,” said Tim Egan, President and CEO of the Roseland Community Hospital. “We take a lot of pride and joy in these events annually as we love to give back to this community that has since day one, given us the comfort of a place to call home, and welcomed us with open arms. These events are our way of showing our profound appreciation.”

Roseland Community Hospital’s schedule of remaining events include:

Turkey Drive: Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Roseland Community Hospital is partnering with Hope x Rope for an inaugural Turkey Drive, where they will donate 200 turkeys to families across the greater community. The drive will be on a first come basis and turkeys are not guaranteed for every registration. Monetary donations are also very welcome for those interested in sponsoring a dinner for a family. To register for the Turkey Drive or to learn more, please click here.

Toy Drive: Saturday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tis’ the season! Partnering with Hope x Rope, the Roseland Community Hospital will donate 200 gifts for children and their families at this annual Toy Drive. Families who stop by the hospital will enjoy delicious hot chocolate, participate in raffles, sing along to Christmas carols, and much more to keep the holidays bright. Registration will be required for each child, and families must be present to receive their gifts. To register for this year’s Toy Drive, please click here.

To learn more about Roseland Community Hospital’s upcoming holiday events, please visit here or for more information on ways to donate this holiday season, please click here or email Chrislin Flanagan at [email protected].

Roseland Community Hospital is the community’s integrated and coordinated health care choice, where professional caregivers provide quality services on the path to recovery and overall wellness. For almost 100 years, the Hospital has provided high-quality healthcare services to the residents of Roseland and surrounding neighborhood areas. Roseland Community Hospital nourishes the bonds to community and care that is provided, in addition to offering a range of outstanding services including an Obstetrics Unit, Behavioral Health Services, Medical Stabilization Unit, Outpatient Services, Mobile Dental Clinic, COVID Clinic, and a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. To learn more about Roseland Community Hospital, please visit https://www.roselandhospitaltalks.org or call 773-995-3000.