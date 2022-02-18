Rogers Park cancer survivor missing

By Chinta Strausberg

Rainbow PUSH Coalition officials are investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Sheena Gibbs, missing since November 3, 2021, one of thousands of missing Black women whose cases remain open.

A resident of Rogers Park where she lived with a “person,” Gibbs moved to Chicago to pursue a career change, having taken care of her mother in Des Moines, Iowa, according to Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

According to Grant, Gibbs is a cancer survivor.

“No one has been able to give any leads or tips on her whereabouts. There is an open investigation by the Chicago Police Department,” said Grant. “Until now, there has been no trace or evidence where she might be.”

“She moved here seeking a new career, and unfortunately, she is now missing.”

When asked about the “person” she was living with, Grant said, “She was dating and living with a person, and the family does not feel like he is very cooperative or participating in looking for her, which adds to the lingering questions of what happened to her and who might have done her harm.”

On December 15, 2021, the Chicago Police Department posted a missing persons notice on Gibbs. She is 5’ 9,” 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, medium complexion. She was born on November 16, 1981. The last contact date was November 3, 2021.

When contacted late Tuesday night (Feb. 15), Chicago Police Officer Alex Aguas said, “There are no updates on our end.”

Grant’s remarks come on the heels of Latoya Flowers’ film, “Still Searching” about missing Black women and girls who she says, are cases that are not actively investigated. A resident of the Auburn Gresham community, Flowers said the film will honor those missing Black women and hopes that by producing the film their cases will remain open. According to the website, “Our Black Women,” https://www.wbez.org/stories/tens-of-thousands-of-black-women-vanish-each-year-this-website-honors-their-stories/4f5a7cfb-47f8-42a4-b29a-5c085151065d, tens of thousands of Black women vanish each year.

The website puts a face to the victims in hopes someone will come forward with information, cases like 17-year-old Mariah Edwards, who may be a victim of Sonny Pierce, an alleged serial killer.

According to WBEZ, last year 100,000 women were missing. “Yet their cases hardly ever grab national headlines.”

After each posting on this website, it always ends the same: “She is our sister and her life matters.”

Police ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of Gibbs to call (312) 744.8266.