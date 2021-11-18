Robert F. Smith and Goalsetter Launch ‘One Stock. One Future.’

From today forward, they will no longer solely be consumers who make every company in America wealthy by what they spend.

“In partnership with corporations across the country, we are creating a turning point for America’s Black and Latinx kids. From today forward, they will no longer solely be consumers who make every company in America wealthy by what they spend. Through this initiative, we are creating a generation of investors and owners who can pave their way to wealth by owning a piece of the companies that make the American economy great. They, too, can learn to be participants in our flourishing economy, not just bystanders, and the companies they love can help them get there,” said Robert F. Smith.

Robert F. Smith’s gift served as the catalyst for the creation of the larger “One Stock. One Future.” movement to turn one million Black and Latinx kids into shareholders. The goal of the initiative is to help bridge the wealth gap affecting communities of color by introducing investments and financial education as critical components to building broader and generational wealth.