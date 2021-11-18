Rich Township High School students on the move

Over two dozen Rich Township High School (RTHS) students were awarded with surprise admission and scholarships while visiting Southern Illinois University Carbondale during a field trip in late October.
Of the 33 RTHS students who were in attendance on the field trip, 23 students were immediately accepted to SIU and received scholarship amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,500. Over $284,000 in scholarships were awarded to students. The remaining 10 students were also offered admission to SIU pending the completion of required documentation.
The accepted students range in a multitude of intended majors including Art, Biology, Journalism, Pre-Medicine and more.
“I am extremely excited to go to school here,” said RTHS student Whitney Hawkins. “After seeing all the resources available here on campus, I know my education will be supported.”
Whitney earned one of the highest scholarship amounts awarded. She will be attending SIU with Pre-Medicine as her intended major.
The Mighty Marching Machine and Majorettes of Rich Township High School take home the 1st place win at the 25th Annual Spooktacular Band Festival held on the last Saturday of October.
The competition, which is a part of the city of Oblong’s Annual Fall Follies, hosted 25 school marching bands from across Illinois.
Mighty Marching Machine Drum Majors Jonathan Matthews, Danyell Williams and Destane Williams also earned the honor of Best Drum Majors in their class.
The Mighty Marching Machine is led under the direction of Phillip Crews.
The band and Majorettes along with RTHS’ Cheerleaders, Color Guard and Poms Team were also featured in the Richton Park Veterans Day Parade on November 6, 2021.