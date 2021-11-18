Rich Township High School students on the move

Over two dozen Rich Township High School (RTHS) students were awarded with surprise admission and scholarships while visiting Southern Illinois University Carbondale during a field trip in late October.

Of the 33 RTHS students who were in attendance on the field trip, 23 students were immediately accepted to SIU and received scholarship amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,500. Over $284,000 in scholarships were awarded to students. The remaining 10 students were also offered admission to SIU pending the completion of required documentation.