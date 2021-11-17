REV. JESSE L. JACKSON JOINS COMMUNITY LEADERS IN JACKSONVILLE, FL TO DISCUSS THURSDAY RALLY FOR AHMAUD ARBERY

At the invitation of Jacksonville, FL, Pastor Brian Campbell of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. will convene a 4 p.m. community meeting today at the church, 1880 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL, Tuesday, November 16th, with local clergy, faith leaders, activists and community leaders to discuss the upcoming #JusticeForAhmaud march and #BlackPastors call to action.

Rev. Jackson , who will be joined by Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., and other ministers, will discuss the need for criminal justice reform and a rally this Thursday in Brunswick.

The defense attorneys in the murder trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis Michael and William Bryan who allegedly murdered 25-year- old Ahmaud Arbery have stated that they are opposing black pastors from coming to comfort and uplift the Arbery family during the trial of the three white vigilante villains who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

This is a display of comfort, support, encouragement and love for the grieving Arbery family and the community of SE Georgia and NE Florida.

For this reason, Rev. Jackson; Attorney Barbara Arnwine; The Rainbow PUSH Coalition; The Transformative Justice Coalition; Black Voters Matter; Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda; Georgia N.O.W.; National Action Network and Repairers of the Breach, invite all pastors to come out to the Glynn County, Georgia Courthouse and participate in a national prayer service supporting the Arbery family.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.