Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks on history of Rainbow PUSH

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. will be talking about the birth of Operation PUSH and the mission for 2022 Saturday December 25, 2021, including getting rid of homelessness in Chicago.

There will be a clergy roundtable with pastors talking about a myriad of issues including the taxing and taking of churches in Milwaukee.

The live broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Facebook and YouTube pages at any time.