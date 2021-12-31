Rev. Jackson to join Father Pfleger in Silent March for Remembrance and Peace Put the guns down, save our children

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. will join Father Michael L. Pfleger 12 noon, Friday, December 31, 2021, for a March for Remembrance and Peace beginning at the Tribune Plaza, 435 North Michigan Avenue.

Rev. Jackson will join Father Pfleger, parents carrying pictures of their children who were victims of gun violence and supporters, at the Tribune Plaza. They will then march down Michigan Avenue in a united stand against gun violence.

The march is supported by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, Purpose Over Pain, and the Faith Community of Saint Sabina.