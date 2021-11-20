Rev. Jackson to hold press conference Saturday, November 20th, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is holding an 11:30 a.m. press conference Saturday, November 20th, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 E. 50th St., in Chicago to elaborate on the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict and its impact on the judicial system and the African American community.

Although Rittenhouse, who raised more than $2 million for his legal expenses, was acquitted of all charges, the fallout of the not guilty verdict continues including charges by Rev. Jackson that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice.” Rittenhouse could face a number of civil trials for wrongful deaths filed by the families of the victims.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse had faced five charges, first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

Rittenhouse also faced two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment for shooting twice at an unidentified man, and in the direction of Richard McGinniss, a videographer, who was in the line of fire when Rittenhouse shot at Rosenbaum.

