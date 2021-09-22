Rev. Jackson is being discharged from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is being discharged 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 22nd, from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 355 E. Erie, having overcome both COVID-19 and successful therapy for his Parkinson’s Disease.

Both Rev. Jesse and Mrs. Jackson were hospitalized at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital on August 21, 2021, along with his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, with COVID-19,

While Mrs. Jackson was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 4th, Rev. Jackson was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AblityLab for physical therapy due to his Parkinson’s disease. Both Rev. Jesse and Mrs. Jackson are now COVID-19 free.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” said Jonathan Jackson, their son who is also the national spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

“We are also thankful for the excellent Northwestern Memorial Hospital medical team that treated our parents for COVID-19, and the professional and excellent therapy our father received while at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab,” Jonathan Jackson stated.

“We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are now COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing. We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome.

“We also pray for those families who have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus and pray for their spiritual and emotional healing as well.