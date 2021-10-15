Rev. Jackson, Haitian leaders demand federal funding for a Marshall plan for Haiti

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and several Haitian leaders are holding a press conference 1 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50th St., to demand congress fund a Marshall Plan to rebuild Haiti and for President Biden to issue an immediate executive order to stop the deportations and expulsions of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border.

“Haitians are human, and they should be treated with dignity and respect just like other migrants seeking entry to the U.S. The United States and the entire western world owe Haiti a debt,” said Rev. Jackson who will be joined by several Haitian leaders some of whom just returned from Haiti.

The presidents of several Haitian leaders are issuing an open letter to the Biden administration calling for a litany of demands including free legal services to apply for political asylum and other support they are seeking.

They are also asking the Biden administration to provide humanitarian support for Haitian migrants as they await processing in the form of food, clothing, shelter, and health care.