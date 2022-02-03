Rev. Jackson, Bishop Grant, PUSH staff to hold press conference Thursday to demand federal civil rights charges be filed against Jason Van Dyke

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and staff, will hold a press conference 3 p.m. today, February 3rd, at the Federal Plaza, across from 219 S. Dearborn, to call on U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr. to file federal civil rights charges against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Rev. Jackson, Bishop Grant and supporters are outraged that Van Dyke, convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, is being released from prison Thursday after serving half of his 81-month sentence. Special prosecutors had asked for 18 years.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is delivering a letter to Lausch demanding that he file civil rights charges against Van Dyke for violating McDonald’s civil rights under Section 242 of Title 18 (https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law)

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.