Rep. Robin Kelly leads historic investments in health equity

Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), Vice-Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust voted on September 15, 2021, in D.C. to favorably report the Build Back Better Act out of the Energy and Commerce committee. The legislation will soon advance to the House floor for final passage.

“The Build Back Better Act will be one of the most transformative pieces of legislation for Americans in generations, and I am proud to have ensured that this bill will include major steps forward in reducing health inequities,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “For too long, Black Americans, people of color, and low-income individuals have been left behind when it comes to healthcare access, leading to disproportionately higher rates of certain illnesses, maternal mortality, and death. No more. We must pass the Build Back Better Act to bring reliable, affordable healthcare coverage to all Americans regardless of where they live or what they look like.”

Congresswoman Kelly’s leadership on several key health equity provisions were key to their inclusion in the final bill text. Inclusion of the following priorities was based on legislation Congresswoman Kelly authored on Medicaid postpartum coverage, Medicare dental coverage and a solution to close the Medicaid coverage gap.

Extended Medicaid Postpartum Coverage

Rep. Kelly first introduced the MOMMAs Act in the 115th Congress and has continued to reintroduce this and other legislation to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage. The Build Back Better Act provision for extended Medicaid postpartum coverage is based on Rep. Kelly’s MOMMAs Act and builds on the state option for the extension she successfully included as part of the American Rescue Plan. While 25 states have extended Medicaid postpartum coverage through either the American Rescue Plan option or an 1115 waiver, this legislation will ensure that all women, regardless of their zip code, have access to the life-saving maternal health coverage they deserve.