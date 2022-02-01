Rep. Kelly announces $8.9 Million grant for Job Training Program

On January 25, 2022, Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) announced that an $8.9 million U.S. Department of Labor grant has been awarded to the Calumet Area Industrial Commission (CAIC) for a workforce training program. The public-private partnership One Workforce Program will benefit students at local colleges by preparing them for good-paying jobs and Illinois businesses by increasing the number of local skilled workers.

“I’m thrilled that students, universities and businesses in the Second Congressional District will benefit from this transformational grant awarded to the Calumet Area Industrial Commission,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “When we empower our students and workers with skills education, our economy is strengthened, our families are uplifted and our entire community benefits.”

“The Midwest economy and growth are intrinsically tied to the talents of the workforce,” said Michael Batilaran, Chair of the CAIC Board of Directors. “We look forward to continuously upskilling the workforce through the One Workforce Grant as well as other programs offered by CAIC.”

The H-1B One Workforce Grant Program is designed to develop replicable, comprehensive workforce strategies for preparing the workforce for middle- to high-skilled H-1B occupations within the advanced manufacturing sector.

These grants will build proofs of concept of innovative training models that can be replicated by the broader workforce system. In January 2021, DOL awarded $145 million in grants to 19 public-private partnerships across the country, which must build support for a common vision for responding to the workforce challenges within their state and economic regions, ensuring that their projects complement and leverage, but do not duplicate existing programs. By forging public-private partnerships—H-1B One Workforce Partnerships—applicants will bring together industry and employers, education and training providers, the workforce system, state and local government, and other entities that will work collaboratively to align resources in response to employer demand and to offer novel education and job training solutions that generate positive outcomes and results.

Individuals can sign up for the CAIC One Workforce Program online.