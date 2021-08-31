Red Cross Deploying Volunteers in Emergency Response Vehicle to Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

Two volunteers are driving to Louisiana tomorrow (Monday, August 29) in a Red Cross emergency response vehicle (ERV) to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

Sarge Hughes of Hanover Park will be joining about a dozen other Illinois Region volunteers already deployed to assist with relief efforts in Louisiana. Sarge will be leaving at 8:30 a.m. from the American Red Cross of Chicago offices located at 2200 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL.

The emergency response vehicle will aid in disaster relief to mobilize supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks, clean-up kits and other items once it arrives in Louisiana.

Some 600 Red Cross workers, including over a dozen from the Illinois region have been mobilized to help with relief efforts in Louisiana and Florida as Hurricane Ida makes its way through the area as one of the strongest storms to hit anywhere in Louisiana since the 1850s. Hurricane Ida also hit the Gulf Coast on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, bringing stark reminders of one of the greatest natural disasters to ever strike the United States. And just last year at this same time, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana in the same vicinity.

Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters, offering safe refuge for hundreds of people. The number of open shelters and people staying in them is changing hourly.

You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters.

Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.