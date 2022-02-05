R&B Brunch: A Luxury Day Party Experience

COME CHILL ENT. PRESENTS: A LUXURY DAY PARTY EXPERIENCE

Location & Venue Description: Row 24 is located at 2411 S. Michigan in the South Loop near downtown area of Chicago. It’s a great versatile venue to host private upscale events with its classy and roomy atmosphere. Our Brunch has an undefeated vibe filled with professionals and great music!

Time & Day: Doors will open at 12:00pm.

Brunch & Bottomless Mimosas will be available from 12:00pm-4:00pm. YOU MUST SHOW UP ON TIME, YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE EXTRA TIME BECAUSE YOU WERE LATE. The Day party will then continue to 5:00pm

Cost:

PRICES WILL INCREASE SO GRAB TICKETS EARLY!

$50 Table reservation fee (additional on top of brunch price)

$35 Per person for Brunch & Entry ONLINE ONLY (WILL BE MORE AT THE DOOR)

$50 Per person for Brunch, Bottomless mimosas & entry!

$20 Day Party Entry W/No Brunch Access ONLINE ONLY (WILL BE MORE AT THE DOOR)

$3 MANDATORY COAT CHECK

Recommendations: SHOW UP ON TIME AND EARLY TO CHECK IN. IF YOU HAVE A TABLE RESERVATION YOU MUST CHECK IN AT 1:00PM OR YOU WILL POSSIBLY LOSE YOUR TABLE RESERVATION AND THERE ARE NO REFUNDS.

Targeted Audience: Mature Professionals

Dresscode:

Dress To Impress (NO EXCEPTIONS) ! NO BASEBALL HATS FOR MALES OR FEMALES, NO HOODIES, NO ATHLETIC GEAR FOR MALES AND FEMALES, NO SLEEVELESS SHIRTS MALES, NO T-SHIRTS, NO PROVOCATIVE OUTFITS. MUST DRESS ACCORDINGLY THERE ARE NO REFUNDS AND WE HAVE THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ENTRY!

To reserve sections and bottle prices email us at [email protected]

By attending this brunch event, you expressly give permission to Come Chill Enterprises LLC. and its designees to take pictures of you in the course of the event, and you acknowledge and agree that Come Chill Enterprises LLC. and its affiliates, successors and assigns may freely use, reproduce, publicly display, and distribute such pictures of you for advertising, promotional, and other commercial purposes indefinitely and throughout the world, in all media including on television, websites and social media.

Age: 21+ Must Have valid License and/ or State ID