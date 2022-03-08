The Office of Inspector General found race- and ethnicity-based disparities in CPD use-of-force

• Black motorists’ vehicles were searched in 0.95% of traffic stops, which made searches of Black motorists’ vehicles 3.3 times more frequent than searches of White motorists’ vehicles (0.29% of traffic stops of White motorists) and 1.6 times more frequent than searches of all non-Black motorists’ vehicles (0.60% of traffic stops of all non- Black motorists). • Black people were overrepresented—relative to their share of those stopped—in investigatory stops that lead to uses of force in 17 out of 22 CPD Districts (77%). • Across all CPD Districts, White people were either underrepresented or proportionally represented— relative to their share of police stops—in uses of force following those stops. • Thirteen percent (13%) of Black people who faced a use-of-force were subjected to a less-lethal weapon or a lethal weapon, whereas 9% of White people were subjected to a less-lethal weapon and none were subjected to lethal weapon force in the period of analysis. • For subjects who were reported to have used deadly force, Hispanic people had higher odds than non-Hispanic people of facing a higher-level force option in most cases.

While this report is primarily driven by quantitative analysis, OIG recognizes that quantitative data analysis cannot capture the complexity or situational uniqueness of individual use-of-force incidents. OIG’s report does not draw conclusions on whether the individual stops or uses-of-force un- der analysis were justified by law or consistent with CPD policy. OIG’s report also does not make a finding that the observed disparities are attributable to racial or ethnic bi- as by CPD members. To provide greater context to the quantitative data presented, the report includes an appendix of selected case studies with concrete details of selected use-of-force incidents, including sequencing of events. These case studies are sourced from OIG reviews of TRR narratives and body-worn camera footage from selected incidents falling within the period of analysis.

OIG did not make recommendations to CPD in this report but did invite the Department to respond. CPD’s response described use-of-force-related trainings offered before, during, and after the period of analysis, as well as trainings planned for the future. CPD stated that, “since [OIG’s period of analysis], the Department has made great strides in Use of force and Procedural Justice training and has revised numerous policies including, but not limited to, the entire Use of force suite of orders. In fact, the Department has achieved preliminary compliance on the use of force paragraphs in the Consent Decree.” CPD also described its creation of the Force Review Division, “which reviews individual reports of force and makes recommendations for training opportunities, refers incidents for accountability review if necessary and reports out” on its work and findings. “OIG’s data analysis presents evidence of race- and ethnicity-based disparities that exist within the Chicago Police Department’s use of force. While OIG does not offer recommendations, the data itself provides insights about where CPD might focus its efforts to reduce disparate outcomes in its application of force, raises questions about core areas of police strategy and practice that merit further consideration, and presents the public with a better understanding of the patterns of racial disparities in CPD’s stops and use of force,” said Interim Inspector General William Marback.