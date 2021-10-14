QB Justin Fields leads Bears to 20-9 victory over Las Vegas Raiders

QB Justin Fields threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career in the Chicago Bears 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 10, on the road.

Fields finished Sunday’s game going 12 of 20 on passing attempts, one touchdown and 111 passing yards in the win.

“When the running game is going like this, we can do a lot of things on offense,” said Fields, via NFL on CBS Sports post-game. “Hopefully, we can keep that going and keep winning games.”

Fields’ first career touchdown pass on Sunday came on a two-yard completion to tight end Jesper Horsted with 13:16 to play in the second quarter. The touchdown pass by Fields gave the Bears a 10-3 lead.

In addition to Fields throwing his first career touchdown, running back Damien Williams scored a TD for a second straight week. Williams scored on a three-yard TD run with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

Williams finished with a season-high 84 all-purpose yards (64 rushing yards and 20 receiving).