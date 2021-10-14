QB Justin Fields leads Bears to 20-9 victory over Las Vegas Raiders

QB Justin Fields threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career in the Chicago Bears 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 10, on the road.
Fields finished Sunday’s game going 12 of 20 on passing attempts, one touchdown and 111 passing yards in the win.
“When the running game is going like this, we can do a lot of things on offense,” said Fields, via NFL on CBS Sports post-game. “Hopefully, we can keep that going and keep winning games.”
Fields’ first career touchdown pass on Sunday came on a two-yard completion to tight end Jesper Horsted with 13:16 to play in the second quarter. The touchdown pass by Fields gave the Bears a 10-3 lead.
In addition to Fields throwing his first career touchdown, running back Damien Williams scored a TD for a second straight week. Williams scored on a three-yard TD run with 1:56 remaining in the first half.
Williams finished with a season-high 84 all-purpose yards (64 rushing yards and 20 receiving).
The Bears defense had another amazing performance on Sunday, sacking Raiders QB Derek Carr three times in the game.
The Bears defense held the Raiders to nine points, the fewest point total by a Bears opponent this season.
Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack had a sack against his former team in the victory. According to the Chicago Bears, Mack has now recorded at least 0.5 sacks in 29 games for the Bears. The group said Chicago is now 21-8 in those games.
Final Score: Bears 20, Raiders 9
With the victory, the Bears improved to 3-2 on the season in the NFC North. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith recorded 10 tackles on the day.
The Bears and the Raiders met for the 16th time on Sunday and for the second time in three years. Chicago’s 20-9 victory evened the all-time series at 8-8.
BEARS INFO AND STATS:
K CAIRO SANTOS connected on a pair of 46-yard field goals to extend his streak of consecutive makes to 34. Both field goals came with under three minutes to go in the fourth to put Chicago ahead by scores of 17-9 and the final, 20-9. Santos’ 34 straight field goals made during the regular season is both a Bears’ record and the longest active streak in the NFL.
The streak began in Week 3 of the 2020 season at Atlanta.
WR ALLEN ROBINSON II has recorded at least one catch in all 93 career games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind DeAndre Hopkins (131).
Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:
QB Justin Fields, Bears, finished with 111 passing yards, one TD on 12 of 20 passing attempts.
The Bears defense sacked QB Derek Carr three times on Sunday.