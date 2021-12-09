Pageantry, history and laughter fill three-hour public tribute to Dr. Timuel Black

The event at times felt more like a birthday celebration for a man who educated Chicago on Black history and paved the way for city leaders Mayor Harold Washington and President Barack Obama.

Two days before his 103rd birthday, over 100 people gathered to remember and celebrate the life and legacy of Black, who after more than a century of history lessons, books, marches and political campaigns closed his final chapter on earth October 13 at his Hyde Park home.

His public memorial at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel was a three-and-a-half-hour spirit-filled tribute that had six different emcees who presided over an extensive program that covered all aspects and achievements of Black’s life.

The tribute chronicled his decades as a powerful historian and storyteller, from his decades as a civil rights leader, to his years as a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, to his role as a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Zenobia Johnson Black.

Black’s service began with a colorful procession down the center aisle that included an African drum salute and libation ceremony. It paid homage to Black’s proud past as a historic figure who inspired thousands of Blacks in Chicago, teaching them their history at a time when textbooks and schools ignored their ancestors’ contributions to the city and America.

By the end of his life, Black’s impact on Chicago and Illinois had touched people from all walks of life, many of whom came to his public memorial. “We want you to know how much we miss you,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.