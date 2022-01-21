Proving Up – Lyric Opera of Chicago

The American dream: the promise of a better life for those who work to achieve it.

In this gripping drama, acclaimed composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek explore whether regular, hardworking people are able to fulfill their destiny — and what happens when fate is cruel, and their dreams turn into nightmares. A haunting, supernatural story of Nebraska homesteaders in the 1870s and their dream of “proving up” and obtaining the deed to the land they’ve settled, the opera draws us vividly into a world where the requirement of a single glass window can shatter the hopes and dreams of a family. The Washington Post called Proving Up “harrowing…powerful…a true opera of our time.” Join us for the anticipated Chicago premiere of this new chamber opera.

Christian Sanders will be covering the role of Miles in this production. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Showing:

Saturday, January 22, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Owen Theatre at the Goodman Theatre (map)

170 N Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL 60601