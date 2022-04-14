Project H.O.O.D. to Pass Out Thousands of Boxes of Fresh Food for Easter Dinner

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at 6620 S. King Drive in Chicago, Project H.O.O.D. in partnership with JewelOsco, Tyson, Barilla, Pepsi, Milton Foods, and ComEd, will pass out thousands of boxes of fresh food and other items just in time for Easter. To mark the festive occasion, Chicago area House Music DJs Celeste Alexander, Avon, and LadiiBug Bryant will spin records from the roof.

Project H.O.O.D.’s mission is to Help Others Obtain Destiny. Many families are struggling and some of these children miss out on common celebrations and observances. This has a detrimental effect on learning, morale, and the community as a whole. Pastor Corey Brooks said, “I know we take for granted others in our same city have what we may have and a lot of times they don’t. Poverty and want can create an atmosphere of violence and we want to create an atmosphere of love.”

The Easter Food Giveaway is the day before Pastor Corey B. Brooks returns to his Rooftop Campout Against Violence. Brooks has camped outside for 121 days but had to pause his rooftop campaign when his ailing mother was hospitalized.

He now has to officiate her funeral on Good Friday and will return to the roof after delivering his Easter Sunday message at New Beginnings Church. His mother’s funeral is in Muncie, Indiana. Sunday’s church service begins at 10:00 a.m. and Brooks will return to the roof at 1:00 p.m.

Project H.O.O.D. invites the community to Saturday’s Easter Food Giveaway by car or foot. Volunteers will pack the trunks of their cars or hand pedestrians food boxes. The Easter Food Giveaway begins at 10:00 a.m. until supplies run out.