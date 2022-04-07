Prep Insight Magazine honors high school football coaches

In celebration of the 2021 football season, Prep Insight Magazine held its 40th Annual High School Football Coaches of the Year Award Reception in March.

According to Prep Insight, the group has celebrated the achievements of students, teachers, coaches, and educators of Illinois schools since 1997.

The event was hosted by the publisher of Prep Insight Magazine Garrett Gosha.

“[We are] celebrating the great achievements of our area high school football coaches, past and present,” said Prep Insight via its website.

“Due to COVID, Prep Insight Magazine had been unable to produce these events. However, now that the situation has eased some, we are presenting our first football coach’s reception in two years! Join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of these outstanding coaches who have continued on in spite of the pandemic!”

During the reception, the magazine honored several coaches with the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrated Special Honorees, and presented the Man of the Year Award and Coaches of the Year Award for the 2021 season.