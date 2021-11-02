Phalanx Family Services Far South Regional Lead – Healthy Chicago Equity Zone YOUTH EXPLOSION

Phalanx Family Services, in partnership with Healthy Chicago Equity Zone, Community Leads and sponsors will host the YOUTH EXPLOSION on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Gately Track and Field Center, 10201 S. Cottage Grove, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will host 1000t youth and parents alike for a fun –filled day of free interactive activities in a safe and nurturing environment.

Phalanx Family Services, the Far South Regional Lead for the Healthy Chicago Equity Zone is proud to bring “YouthExplosion” to Gately Track and Field Center, featuring the infamous TikToker ItzDanooo, Vaccination Challenge, Spin the Wheel, Spoken Word, Face Painting, Silent Party, live broadcast from POWER92, Food, Free raffles and Prizes. TikTok Challenge 1st Place $500, 2nd Place $250 and 3rd Place $100. Go to #meetusatthetrackandgetvaxd

“The YOUTH EXPLOSION, is the first of its kind event on the far south side community, says Tina Sanders, CEO of the Phalanx Family Services. We want to make sure the young people in our community understand that we are all behind them and we are invested in their safety and their future.”

Partners of the event include Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Schools, Chicago First Fund, Chicago VaccinePartnership, 5th District Chicago Police Department, Power92, 8th Ward Alderwoman Michelle Harris, Aramark, ExcelAcademy of Chicago and more.

“Our mission of delivering quality of life services to students begins with helping schools create an inclusiveenvironment where each student can thrive because they feel safe and have a sense of belonging from the time theystart and end the day at school,” remarks Alderwoman Michelle Harris. “We are proud to be a leading supporter of the YOUTH EXPLOSION and the Phalanx Family Services – Far South Regional Lead for the Healthy Chicago Equity Zone.”

Adds Joyce Chapman, Chairwoman, Far South Community Action Council, “We are proud to work with PhalanxFamily Services and to support the wonderful YOUTH EXPLOSION event. We remain focused on making a meaningful and positive impact throughout the Chicago community and concentrated efforts to vaccinate the Youth.”

In addition, City of Chicago – Chicago Department Public Health will be present to administer the 1st and 2nd dosage of the Pfizer Vaccination which will entitle you to $50 card and the Johnson/Johnson for $100 gift card this process only. Booster shots will be available.