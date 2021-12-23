Pepsico anounces $175,000 in additional funding to Local Nonprofits

On December 17, 2021, PepsiCo announced $175,000 in additional grants to the next round of community partners as part of the Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program (PREP). The grants are aimed at increasing access to high-quality careers among the 3,000 youth that live in Chicago’s South and West sides.

The announcement of the second round of grants reinforces PepsiCo’s commitment to sustainable investment in the future of Chicago and in high-quality careers and new opportunities for the city’s youth. Launched in October 2021 and co-designed with Chicago community leaders, PREP is PepsiCo’s $5 million initiative to empower and increase access to high-quality careers among nearly 3,000 Black and Hispanic young people in Chicago’s South and West Sides.