Owning a Home: Guidance from Your Local Home Lending Advisor

Are you considering buying your first home, but unsure where to start? Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person can make, and the path to ownership may feel confusing for many first-time buyers. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be. Chase bank can help you navigate the homebuying process, so getting the keys to your first home may be closer than you think.

Homeownership is more than just a dream for many Americans. In Chase Home Lending’s First-Time Homebuyer Study, 69% of respondents said they see homeownership as an important part of building wealth. The survey included more than 1,100 consumers who indicated that they are looking to purchase a home and are actively preparing to buy.

For Black communities, who have a significantly lower homeownership rate compared to other groups, the 2008 housing crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take a major toll. That’s why Chase is taking steps to play an active role in creating opportunities for minority communities, which includes offering affordable, low down-payment options with products and programs designed for Black families on their path to homeownership.

Dive in and uncover what you need to know about buying your first home, and how Chase can help make your dream a reality.

Working with a Home Lending Advisor

Chase’s Home Lending Advisors are responsible for helping you prepare for homeownership, find the financing solutions to fit your needs, and get all of the down payment/housing assistance for which you may qualify. Home Lending Advisors work very closely with many first-time homebuyers, helping them navigate this process for the first time. They also help customers who are looking to refinance, or who might be upsizing or downsizing their current home. Chase and its Home Lending team start by looking at each customer’s full financial picture in order to make the best recommendation for your successful path to homeownership. From prequalification to closing, we’re here to offer guidance, support and expertise along the way.