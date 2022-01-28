Original copy of Thirteenth Amendment on auction in Chicago

It officially outlawed slavery years after hundreds of thousands of Blacks in the South were declared free when Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation sparked what is today the annual Juneteenth holiday.

Today, an original, 157-year-old, historic copy of the Thirteenth Amendment is being auctioned online by Heritage Auctions in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The auction is open to buyers who can bid online. The opening bid is $200,000. The last day to bid on the document is February 11.

The auction house does not identify the seller or say how it obtained the rare copy.

Heritage Auctions sells many post-Civil War items with ties to Congress and America’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln. Some are sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2019, it sold a rare preliminary version of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that was published in Decem- ber 1862, less than a month before the historic declaration was made. The document sold for an undisclosed amount, but the current owner welcomes fresh offers over $21,562.

But Heritage Auctions’ copy of the Thirteenth Amendment may fetch a much higher price.