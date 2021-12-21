No snow! Chicago breaks record for latest-ever 1st snowfall

The Windy City certainly hasn’t been a snowy city this year. Chicago broke one snow record on Monday and another could be in jeopardy by New Year’s Eve if the city doesn’t measure any snow by then.

Chicago’s snowfall drought has officially reached record status, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could be until 2022 before any measurable snow is recorded.

As of Tuesday, the last time Chicago experienced measurable snowfall of 0.1 of an inch or more was earlier this year on March 15 when 1.8 inches fell. Though snow has fallen on five days since the beginning of December, none of it was enough to measure. The previous date for the latest measurable snowfall on record for O’Hare Airport in Chicago is Dec. 20, 2012, and the Windy City just shattered that record when measurable snowfall did not materialize on Monday.

Now that winter has officially arrived, Chicago’s immediate chances of snowfall look about the same that they did through fall.

“It doesn’t look like Chicago will be in line for any accumulating snow through the [upcoming] weekend, at least,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. In fact, high temperatures are expected to rise several degrees above normal on Tuesday, with no precipitation, frozen or otherwise, in the forecast. Any storm traversing the region is forecast to remain to the north of the city as temperatures rise to near 40.

Temperatures are anticipated to rise again at the end of the week, making for a mild holiday weekend in Chicagoland. Low temperatures likely won’t drop below freezing levels Thursday night, and high temperatures will reach a maximum in the middle 50s on Christmas Eve. A white Christmas is not looking likely for the Windy City this year.

